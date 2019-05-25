Ako Bicol Rep. Garbin blasts VCM glitches in Bicol region

NAGA CITY--“Bicol region was probably the most affected by the problem on VCMs and SD cards,” re-elected Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Alfredo Garbin said following the House Minority’s filing of a resolution calling for a probe on election glitches.Garbin said a lot of voters were disenfranchised due to problems with the VCM and SD card in his home region.There were many instances, he pointed out, where voters were made to leave their ballots in the custody of the election boards and let the latter feed the ballots when the VCMs were able to function properly.“Iniwan na lang ang balota (They just left their ballots). Under the law, the voter himself should be the one to feed the ballot in the VCM. That alone would place doubts in the people’s minds on the credibility of the elections,” he said.“Sad to say, the Comelec failed to deliver credible, honest and peaceful elections,” he said.