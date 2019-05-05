Ako Bicol, frontrunner anew in partylist race

MANILA (Bicol Standard)--The recent results of the Pulse Asia Survey show that Ako Bicol, a partylist that represents Bicolanos, is among the frontrunners in the partylist race in the forthcoming mid-term elections.Ako Bicol garnered a preference rating of 4.72, and could obtain three seats, the survey showed.Alfredo Garbin, Justin Batocabe and Bobby Ang are the nominees of the partylist.Interviewed by Bicol Standard, Garbin said despite the positive results, they will still work doubly hard to encourage more to support Ako Bicol.It will be recalled that Ako Bicol, represented by Garbin, asked the Supreme Court to stop the provincial bus ban on EDSA, which he said would make it very cumbersome for Bicolanos to commute to the metro and vice versa.