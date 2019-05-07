7 injured in IED explosion in Libmanan



LIBMANAN, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)--Four civilians were wounded, as well as two CAFGU and one soldier from 22nd Infantry Battalion, when an improvised explosive device went off while they were repairing the water facilities at Sitio Burong-burong, Brgy. Malinao, this town, Saturday morning.



"Nag-provide sila ng assistance 'dun sa mga civilian kung saan nangyari ang pag-atake. The NPA used an improvised explosive device, at agaran nasugatan 'yung mga civilian na katulong nila sa pagkukumpuni ng water pipelines," Capt. Joash Pramis, Spokesperson of 9th Infantry Division told the media.



The wounded civilians and soldiers were immediately brought to the nearest hospital as additional units were dispatched to pursue the perpetrators.



Meantime, Pramis said, the rebels also destroyed the water pipeline at Barangay Cambalidio.