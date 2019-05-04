4 alleged pushers nabbed, P425-K shabu seized in Legazpi

LEGAZPI CITY -- Anti-narcotics operatives seized on Thursday a total of 62.5 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP425,036 from six suspected "pushers" in separate illegal drug operations in a coastal village here, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday.Drug operatives, armed with search warrants, moved against the six suspects in Barangay Victory Village, a known illegal drug hotspot, but two of them eluded arrest, said Christian Frivaldo, PDEA acting regional director.Arrested in separate police drug stings were Anthony Castro Bahoy alias "Ego", who yielded 10 sachets of shabu worth PHP85,036; Albert Barcelon alias "Pukit", who yielded 15 grams of shabu worth PHP102,000; and Anthony Balictar and Jomar Napay, who yielded 10 grams of shabu worth PHP84,194.Dennis Arao and Eddie Gonzales Sr. of the same village eluded arrest.However, the search at Arao’s residence yielded six sachets with 15 grams of shabu worth PHP102,000, while at Gonzales' house, operatives recovered 14 shabu sachets weighing 10 grams worth PHP68,000. (PNA)