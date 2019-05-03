3 minors hurt in carnival ride accident in Sorsogon
DONSOL, Sorsogon -- Three minors sustained injuries after they were thrown off a carnival ride which they rode without wearing safety harnesses on Monday evening.
The accident took place in a carnival owned by Jessie Dancel Ventura, 54 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Kilicao, Daraga, Albay, the police said.
The ride was temporarily shut down for inspection and investigation.
Meantime, the victims were rushed to Donsol District Hospital for medical treatment.