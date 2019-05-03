3 minors hurt in carnival ride accident in Sorsogon

DONSOL, Sorsogon -- Three minors sustained injuries after they were thrown off a carnival ride which they rode without wearing safety harnesses on Monday evening.The accident took place in a carnival owned by Jessie Dancel Ventura, 54 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Kilicao, Daraga, Albay, the police said.The ride was temporarily shut down for inspection and investigation.Meantime, the victims were rushed to Donsol District Hospital for medical treatment.