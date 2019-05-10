10 killed, 18 hurt in jeepney accident in Albay





The police said the jeepney, which was driven by Rolande Olade y Casin, had some 30 passengers, and was en route from Barangay Pantao to Poblacion.





Olade reportedly jumped off the vehicle when he realized it had lost its brakes.





As of this writing, he has surrendered to the authorities.





Meanwhile, the injured passengers are still receiving medical treatment.

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Ten people were killed, and eighteen others injured after the modified passenger jeepney they were riding lost its brakes and fell into a 159-foot ravine at Sitio Hulandig, Barangay San Jose, Libon, Albay Tuesday afternoon.