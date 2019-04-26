Village chief nabbed with high-powered guns

LEGAZPI CITY -- An incumbent village chief in Masbate was nabbed by police operatives on Wednesday following the recovery of several high-powered firearms in his residence in Placer town.Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office (PRO)-5 (Bicol Region) spokesperson, on Thursday identified the suspect as Dioscoro Dickyam Sy, chairman of Barangay Nagarao Placer.Calubaquib said police operatives responded to a tip that the village chief was selling firearms. A police crack team swooped down on the suspect's residence around 7 a.m. and recovered an M14 rifle and four .45-caliber handguns.The suspect did not resist arrest and was brought to the Placer town jail.He is now facing five counts of illegal possession of firearms and violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban.Police probers are investigating whether the suspect is a gunrunner or a member of a political armed group (PAG).Calubaquib, in an interview, said the PNP has on its watch list four PAGs operating in Bicol -- two in Masbate and two in Camarines Sur. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)