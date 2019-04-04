The secret to flawless skin

The secret essentials to perfect, flawless look will always be about “matte” makeups. Introducing a new make-up must-have for blemish-prone skin. Conceal skin imperfections throughout the day with The Body Shop’s 100% vegan Matte Clay Concealer and Matte Clay Powder.The lightweight concealer is enriched with skin-clearing tea tree and leaves a breathable, yet full-coverage matte finish. For skin that looks visibly clearer, use this beauty essential alone for a fast-drying natural finish or team with Matte Clay Foundation for a lasting flawless finish look. While the Matte Clay Powder will set and mattify your concealer or liquid foundation.Both are enriched with ghassoul clay and Community Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, these 100% vegan ranges are ultra-lightweight and long-lasting, to leave skin looking clearer and help it breathe all day when you add a touch of coverage.For the cheeks use the Shimmer Waves to illuminate your face and create a sun-kissed glow. Pick a shade and sweep it all over your eyelid or dust the color in the inner corners of the eyes for a lovely glistening glow. Then pair it with the moisturizing Color Crush Lipsticks, with 15 dramatic new shades to choose from.Get the perfectly flawless makeup look with the 100% vegan Matte Clay Makeup Range and to match with the Shimmer Waves and Color Crush Lipsticks to complete the look. Now available in all The Body Shop stores. The Body Shop accepts SM Advantage Card for points earning and redemption, SM and Sodexo premium pass in all The Body Shop stores nationwide.