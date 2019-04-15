Suspect in killing of Naga City businesswoman admits crime



Photo courtesy of Janessa Savilla via NCPO

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – The suspect in the hacking of a businesswoman who was his common-law wife of eight years has been arrested after he figured in a vehicular accident at Zone 1, Maharlika Highway, San Jose, Milaor, Camarines Sur Sunday evening.In an exclusive interview by 91.9 BBS FM, Froilan Bhern Arogante y Daet, 39 years old, mechanic, admitted that he accidentally injured his common-law wife after a heated argument due to her alleged extreme jealousy.The victim, Janeth Morada y Nailes, 42 years old, succumbed to a mortal injury on her nape after she was hacked with a bolo.Arogante said they had been arguing the night before the incident.The confrontation continued the next morning, when Morada allegedly hit Arogante with a sheathed bolo until Arogante was able to wrestle the bladed weapon from her, and took it out of the scabbard.He then hit her on her nape, causing the mortal wound.While they were quarrelling, the 15-year-old daughter of Morada tried to pacify Arrogante from attacking her mother.This prompted the suspect to tie up the minor using packaging tape.The police report further said the daughter was molested, which Arogante denied.He then tried to flee to Manila, but upon reaching Quezon, he allegedly decided to disembark and take the next vehicle home.“I was bothered by my conscience,” he said in the interview.Upon reaching Milaor, he disembarked the bus, and was accidentally hit by a utility vehicle.He was immediately identified by the Milaor police as the suspect in the killing of Morada, and was apprehended and later turned over to the Naga City Police Office.“Mayo akong masasabi ta mayong kapatawaran an ginibo ko. Handa ako na atubangon an kaso,” he told BBS FM while shedding tears in his detention cell.Finally he said, “Aram nya po na padangaton ko sya.”Meantime, the Naga City Police Office said it is presently preparing the necessary criminal charges against Arogante. (With report from Boyet Paderes)