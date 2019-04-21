Son of former Naga City police chief arrested in buy-bust

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—The relentless campaign against illegal drugs conducted by joint police operatives has resulted to the arrest of the son of a former Naga City Police Office chief.Benjamin Navarro, Jr., son of the former chief, was arrested in a buy-bust operation inside Room 215, Sampaguita Hotel, San Francisco, this city, together with Patricio Vivero y Bien last April 20.The police said they were able to purchase shabu worth P12,500.00 using boodle money, and seize three packs of shabu with an estimated value of P102,000.00 from the two.Navarro is a resident of San Alfonso, Pacol, while Vivero is from Aeroville Subd., San Felipe.They were part of the long list of suspects who are directly involved in illegal drugs operating here.