Saringsing Writers Workshop fellows announced

The Saringsing Bikol Writers Workshop, the flagship program of the Parasurat Bikolnon Inc., has selected 15 fellows for its 9th edition.Fellows are Mahalina J. Alanib (Bulan, Sorsogon), Albert S. Asanza (Canaman, Camarines Sur), Roxxane E. Berido(Naga City, Camarines Sur), Engilene Cris Q. Buensalida (Calabanga, Camarines Sur), Princess Carmela P. Casa (Partido, Camarines Sur), Ronnie N. Cerico (San Andres, Catanduanes), Dolly T. Falcon (Naga City, Camarines Sur), Alexander Yvan P. Fernandez(San Andres, Catanduanes), Jose Antonio B. Moran (Tabaco, Albay), Paul John C. Padilla(Virac, Catanduanes), Donna Mae N. Ramirez (Virac, Catanduanes), Cassey T. Tapel (Virac, Catanduanes), Roselle M. Templonuevo (Baras, Catanduanes), Dave S. Tolentino (Virac, Catanduanes), Francis B. Tolero (Caramoran, Catanduanes).Saringsing workshop director is Shellah Farina T. Chan. The panel includes resident panelists Marissa R. Redburn, Jerome M. Hipolito, Marvin D. Aquino, Jusan V. Misolas, Julius D. Bulahan, Irvin P. Sto. Tomas, Niles Jordan Breis, Honesto M. Pesimo Jr., Estelito B. Jacob, and Eilyn L. Nidea. Guest panelist include Arnold M. Valledor, H. Francisco V. Peñones Jr., and Irmina V. Torres.This year’s workshop will also feature lectures from Allan C. Popa, Emmanuel T. Barrameda and Ramon Felipe Sarmiento. Adem Nalu V. Rubio will talk on the situation of Catanduanes literature.9th Saringsing Bikol Writers Workshop is co-hosted by SurTe and will be held from 22-27 April 2019 in Virac, Catanduanes.