Rep Gonzalez: Bus terminal relocation needs further study





This is the opinion of Rep. Fernando Gonzalez of the 3rd District of Albay and the Vice Chair of the Committee on Transportation.





Gonzalez said in his Facebook post this morning that this is in reponse to Rep. Joey Salceda's statement and the protest of the affected parties against the order that would allow buses from the south only up to a terminal in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.









It will be recalled that the MMDA earlier this year announced that the 46 bus terminals along EDSA would be closed in June in a bid to decongest EDSA.





This week, Rep. Salceda slammed the move as "anti-probinsyano."

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--The House Committee on Transportation is proposing a resolution requesting the Metro Manila Development Authority to defer the implementation of the relocation of bus terminals along EDSA until the House conducts hearings on the controversial issue."Lets ask Chairman Cong. Cesar Sarmiento to include," Gonzalez added, referring to the Chairman of the Transportation Committee, representing the lone district of Catanduanes.Passengers from the south would have to alight at an integrated terminal in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, then transfer to city buses to get to different parts of Metro Manila.