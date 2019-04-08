Quezon-Bicol Expressway feasibility study deferred until Q3 of 2019





MANILA (Bicol Standard)—Citing the additional work in finalizing the alignment of the Quezon-Bicol Expressway (QBEx), DPWH Sec. Mark Villar said the feasibility study for said project will be deferred to the third quarter of 2019.

After the feasibility study is released, the same will be submitted immediately to the NEDA, Villar explained to the members of the media.“The expressway is about 220 kilometers. It’s a big project. It’s very complicated. There will be bridges, too,” he added.The QBEx will start start at Pagbilao, Quezon and will end at the existing Maharlika Highway in San Fernando, Camarines Sur.It will be an alternative option of travel from Quezon and the Bicol Provinces, according to the DPWH.