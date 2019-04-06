PUBLIC SERVICE | How To Apply for CHED Student Financial Assistance Programs (StuFAPs)
I. Check whether you are qualified to any CHED StuFAPs, per CMO 13, s. 2014
General Qualifications:
Must be a Filipino citizen;
Must be a high school graduate; candidate for graduation; with earned units in college; passer of Alternative Learning System (ALS) / Philippine Educational Placement Test (PEPT);
Must have a combined annual gross income of parents/guardian not to exceed Three Hundred Thousand Pesos (PhP 300,000.00)*;
Must avail of only one CHED scholarship or financial assistance program; and
Must not be a graduate of any degree program.
* In highly exceptional cases where income exceeds PhP300,000.00, the CHEDRO StuFAPs Committee shall determine the merits of the application.
Documentary Requirements
For Incoming Freshmen:
For 4th year HS applicants – 3rd year grade and first three grading periods of fourth year
For high school graduates – Form 138
For Applicants with Earned Units in College – Certificate of grades in all subjects in completed semesters
Other Applicants
ALS – Accreditation and Equivalency Test Passer Certificate
PEPT – Certificate of Advancing to the Next Level
Other Requirements
Any one of the following: Latest Income Tax Return (ITR) of parents or guardian, Certificate of Tax Exemption from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Certificate of Indigency from their Barangay, Case Study from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), or Affidavit of No Income. For children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and seafarers, a latest copy of contract or proof of income may be considered.
Certificate of good moral character from the last school attended.
II. Check if your course fits in the CHED Priority Courses.
PRIORITY COURSES
Qualified beneficiaries are DIRECTED to enroll in the following priority courses (ref: CMO No. 01, s. 2014)
stufaps
III. If you are qualified, accomplish the CHED StuFAPs Application form.
IV. Submit the accomplished CHED StuFAPs Application, together with pertinent documentary requirements, directly to the CHED Regional Office concerned. Applicants who intend to enroll in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) shall directly submit their application to the concerned SUCs (CHEDRO Directory)
Note: The application period is from February to April 30, 2019. Only application with complete documents will be included in the ranking and selection of beneficiaries.
For further information, please contact
Office of Student Development and Services
3/F HEDC Building, CP Garcia Avenue, Quezon City
Tel No.: (02) 988-0001
E-mail: oss@ched.gov.ph