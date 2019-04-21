Provincial bus ban on EDSA starts April 22--MMDA



MANILA (Bicol Standard)—Provincial buses will no longer be allowed to load and unload passengers along EDSA starting Monday, April 22, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced in a press briefing last April 16.



Said buses are also prohibited from loading and unloading on other major roads.



Those found in violation will be imposed a fine of P500, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia stressed.



Garcia emphasized that provincial buses can only pick up and drop off passengers in their designated terminals, since their route is point to point.



It was also added that during the dry run starting April 22, bus operators are urged to make use of the government-designated terminals and facilities in Paranaque, Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and Valenzuela City.



Meanwhile, Garcia promised to write all concerned LGUs regarding the closure of the terminals along EDSA.



“It is about time we enforce discipline to restore order on the roads,” Garcia said.



It will be recalled that passengers from south of Manila have raised howl over said regulation revoking the business permits of all public utility bus terminals and operators and other public utility vehicle terminals along EDSA as it will make their travel cumbersome.