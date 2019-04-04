Naga Sangguniang Panlungsod website, hacked

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)– The propaganda war in Naga City has gone online after an alleged cyber attack on the website of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.A post by a page called Naga Smells to the World cited “the corruption of city hall officials” as the reason for said attack.The attack was allegedly by a netizen who calls himself or herself Yoshiro.City Events, Protocol and Public Information Office (CEPPIO) Chief Allen Reondanga said this morning that the incident “is a deliberate act against the city’s transparency initiatives.”“You deprived the people of Naga of access to relevant information especially on laws enacted in the city,” he added.“An gawe na ini sarong paglapas sa ley. Perhaps the SP Secretariat must initiate the filing of complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation,” he said.Meantime, he said that the official website of Naga City may still be checked for information on the city’s legislative work.