Mayor Jalgalado slapped with 6-month suspension

DAET, Camarines Norte—Comelec Chairman Sheriff M. Abas has approved the request of Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado to implement of the suspension order against Mayor Senandro Jalgalado of Capalonga, Camarines Norte.Jalgalado was earlier found guilty of abuse of authority and was meted the penalty of suspension for a period of six months but not exceed his unexpired term.This is in view of the Decision dated 15 March 2019 of the Office of Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Norte in SP Case No. 01-2015 entitled “PB Leslie Esturas and Kgd. Moises Delos Santos vs. Mayor Senandro Jalgalado, et al.”Tallado’s request was pursuant to the provision of Section 261 (x) of the Omnibus Election Code, as implemented by Resolution No. 10475, for purposes of the 13 May 2019 National and Local Elections.The Comelec said: “Upon evaluation, we find the present request to have sufficiently complied with the requirements of 261 (x) of the Omnibus Election Code as implemented by Resolution No. 10475.”The Notice approving the request for exemption was released on April 2, 2019 by the Comelec.