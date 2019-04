Apart from being a stained glass artist, Lagonoy, Camarines Sur-born Piano is also an abstractionist and muralist, and the founder of Salingoy Art Group.

Among the things Bicolano artist Pancho Piano are known for are the stained glass artworks in various churches across the country featuring Christ, Virgin Mary, and the saints.Piano says working on these pieces inspired by the holy narrative deepens his faith and exhilirates his spirit.