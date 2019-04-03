DSWD to continue delivery of programs, services during election period

QUEZON CITY -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) clarified that the agency will continue to deliver its programs and services, including the payout for the cash grants of the beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and the implementation of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) even during the election period.The clarification was made following the Commission on Election’s (Comelec) newly-released resolution dated April 1, 2019 approving the petition of the Department for the exemption of its routine and normal expenses from the prohibition against release, disbursement or expenditure of public funds as stated under Section 262 (v.2) of the Omnibus Election Code. DSWD also requested for an authority to continue its ongoing disaster relief, early recovery and rehabilitation efforts, and to undertake possible relief, early recovery and rehabilitation efforts during the election period.The COMELEC resolution further stated the condition that for programs requiring expenditures, the expenditures are limited to an amount equivalent to one quarter only, for the duration of the election period.In addition, the Department affirmed that it will not stop its delivery of programs and services to the Filipino people during the elections, and will uphold its mandate to provide effective, efficient, and transparent services.Lastly, the DSWD also assured the public that it will properly monitor its implementation of programs and services to prevent them from being used by politicians during their campaigns for the 2019 election. (DSWD)