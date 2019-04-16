DPWH-Bicol sets up motorist assistance centers for Lent

LEGAZPI CITY -– The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regional office here is setting up motorist assistance centers to provide emergency services to travelers expected to flock to the region during the Lenten holidays.DPWH spokesperson Lucy Castañeda, in an interview on Monday, said Regional Director Virgilio Eduarte wants to safeguard and ensure travelers' safety during the long weekend."The undertaking is part of the “Lakbay Alalay” (help for travelers) project being carried out as a yearly commitment of DPWH in cooperation with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Land Transportation Office (LTO) and local government units to ensure the safety of motorists rushing to the provinces from the metropolis during the week-long holiday break," she added.Castañeda said that from April 17 (Holy Wednesday) until April 22, at least 33 points along the Maharlika Highway and other national roads across Bicol have been identified as stations for the motorist assistance teams.“These have been organized by the agency in the region while all district engineers had intensified their road maintenance activities in their respective areas of jurisdiction,” she added.She said the assistance centers have automotive mechanics, equipment operators, engineers and other maintenance crews who are trained to respond to any emergency situation."Each member of the team is oriented on their specific assignments for the delivery of the best service to the public," Castañeda said.Every year, the DPWH activates "Lakbay Alalay" to serve as an “emergency assistance provider that stand-by along roads in the spirit of public service,” she noted. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)