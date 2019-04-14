DPWH all set for Holy Week 'Lakbay-Alalay' Program

MANILA--The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will once again deploy Motorist Assistance Teams this Lenten break in anticipation of the influx of travelers visiting churches, pilgrimages and taking advantage of the long weekend to spend time with families and loved ones.Dubbed Lakbay Alalay, this motorist assistance program will be operational along strategic locations nationwide starting 12 noon on Holy Wednesday, April 7, 2019 until 12 noon Monday, April 22, 2019.According to Secretary Mark Villar, uniformed Motorist Assistance Teams with maintenance equipment on standby at navy blue-colored Lakbay Alalay tents will be deployed on a round-the-clock shift to provide emergency assistance and ensure major thoroughfares are well-maintained, and free from obstructions and potholes.Teams shall likewise make sure that appropriate warning, directional, and information signages are legibly and visibly installed especially along critical sections.For more information about the program and latest travel advisories along national roads, the public may visit the DPWH website at www.dpwh.gov.ph/dpwh or follow the DPWH social media pages in Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ dpwhphand Twitter at https://twitter.com/dpwhph. (DPWH)