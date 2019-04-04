CSur tracks nutrition program with new tool

by Kyna De CastroPILI, CSur—An updated monitoring and evaluation framework for the nutrition sector to monitor nutrition security and status at the local level was introduced by the National Nutrition Council (NNC) at the two-day training on Updated Nutrition Monitoring and Evaluation Protocol of Camarines Sur at Villa Rosita Hotel, Naga City on March 28-29, 2019.Called the MELLPI Pro, the tool is based on LGU accomplishments and nutrition workers’ performance.The launching event, which was in coordination with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, was attended by Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), midwives, doctors, nurses and Municipal Nutrition Action Officers (MNAO) from 15 municipalities of the province.Participants in the training underwent hands-on training and simulation exercises on the Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation (MELLPI Pro) Tool, which will serves as the new standard performance monitoring criteria and assessment for Local Nutrition Workers.The NNC emphasized the assessment of LGUs' progress towards compliance to the new quality standards set and evidence-based validation.Moreover, the tool will help them properly assess and measure the contributions of nutrition improvement actions and initiatives conducted nationwide.Based on the training, MELLPI Pro is a Protocol that includes procedures and tools for monitoring performance; Promotive because it promotes awareness and observance to existing laws, rules and guidelines; Progressive because the scoring is based on desired progress of LGUs in terms of nutrition program implementation, and Professional because it promotes professional and objective review of evidence.“In order to measure the performance and competence of each implementers in the local level, we give awards and recognitions. Thus, it doesn’t end there. We want to train every local nutrition worker and give them equal chance of getting recognized. It is important that we see the compliance to the standards to achieve the improvement in the nutritional status,” said Melba Vera Cruz, Charter President of NDAP- CamSur Chapter and Member of Regional Technical Working Group-Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Team.Furthermore, she stressed that the old MELLPI tool only assessed the local nutrition program using efficiency and effectiveness criteria. It cannot determine the exact contribution in nutritional status because it is not result-based. It is essential that the tool is updated to improve our nutrition program and to have competent implementers.“I had better understanding of how to evaluate now. Before, doing the monitoring and evaluation is vague because we’re using the old tool. It has different format and it depends on us on how we’ll interpret it. So, this new tool is more convenient to use since it is already result-based,” shared Carmelita Marquez, a designated MNAO who attended the training. “I think, it is important that we implement better nutritional programs in our municipalities instead of doing it just for recognition and awards. I hope that we can see the improvement and significance of compliance to the standards in the nutritional well-being of the children, pregnant women and families,” she added during the sharing session.With the introduction of MELLPI Pro, the Province of Camarines Sur is hopeful to uplift the province’s nutritional status and commit towards achieving a progressive global outcome in nutrition with NNC.