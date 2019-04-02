Home Business Iriga City News Police Police Report Couple tagged as Iriga’s most wanted persons arrested

Couple tagged as Iriga’s most wanted persons arrested

Tuesday, April 02, 2019
IRIGA CITY – Personnel of Iriga City Police Station arrested a couple involved in the Buy and Sell Business and who are facing a charge for Estafa.

Nomer Cerdan y Lauro, 42 years old, and Evalinda Namoro-Cerdan, 42 years old, residents of Zone 1, Barangay San Isidro, this city, were nabbed by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued at MTCC Branch 2, Iriga City at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

The case is docketed under CC No. 58459, with recommended bail fixed at P12,000.00.


