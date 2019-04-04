Cop killed in Masbate





MASBATE CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A cop was killed allegedly by members of the New People's Army at Barangay Bugang, Pio V. Corpus, Masbate at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.





The victim, PCpl Randy Ylaran Almanzor, 39 years old, married, and assigned to Cataingan Municipal Police Station, was said to be waylaid by a group of unidentified persons.





The Masbate Provincial Police Office told the media that the incident was possibly a retaliation due to the arrest of rebel leader Ernesto "Ka Bunso" Pino.





Almanzor is the second cop to be killed this month in Masbate.





On Monday afternoon, Patrolman Robert Golpeo Sularta of Dimasalang Municipal Police Station was also killed in a shooting incident.