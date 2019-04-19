Catanduanes local government to reward outstanding village peace councils

VIRAC, Catanduanes – Acting Catanduanes Governor Shirley A. Abundo has issued an executive order creating the Provincial Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards Committee.EO No. 004 creates the provincial awards committees in line with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) policy.Named chairperson and vice chairperson of the body were DILG Provincial Director Uldarico S. Razal Jr. and Provincial Prosecutor Mary Jane L. Zantua.The members of the committee: Executive Judge Lelu P. Contreras, SP Member Carlomagno T. Guerrero I, Catanduanes Police Provincial Director Paul F. Abay, and Diocese of Virac Social Action Center President Rev. Fr. Renato Dela Rosa.The committee shall perform the following functions: Initiate and coordinate the necessary activities towards successful implementation of the LTIA in the province; Disseminate information on the awards to generate awareness and support from the public and private sectors within the province; May generate counterpart funds from the partner agencies and the private sector and may plan and implement appropriate awarding ceremonies.The DILG provincial office will provide technical and secretariat services to the committee.The Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Awards (LTIA) was established pursuant to Section 406 (b) of the LGC of 1991 which mandates the DILG to grant economic and other incentives to Lupong Tagapamayapa for their outstanding contribution to attain the objectives of the Katarungang Pambarangay. (By Edna A. Bagadiong)