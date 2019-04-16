69th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, now accepting entries
The 69th year of the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, the longest-running and most prestigious literary contest in the country, is now accepting submissions to its regular categories stated below:
· Novel and Nobela categories
· English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play;
· Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula;
· Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano.
The special Kabataan Division for young writers below 18 years of age is also now open for entries in its two categories: English and Filipino. Submissions must be informal (personal) essays that answer the question “At a time when spreading of misinformation is getting common, what can you do to help people, especially the youth, search for the truth?” (Kabataan Essay) and “Sa panahon na laganap ang pagkalat ng maling impormasyon, paano mo matutulungan ang mga tao, lalo na ang kabataan, na hanapin ang katotohanan?” (Kabataan Sanaysay).
The contest is open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages except current directors, officers, and employees of the Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc. Authors who wish to join may submit only one (1) entry per category. THE DEADLINE OF SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES IS ON 31 MAY 2019.
Note that published/produced works which were first published or first produced between 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019 and/or unpublished/unproduced works may be entered in the contest. For the Novel and Nobela categories, published works which were first published within a period of two (2) years prior to 31 May 2019, and unpublished works may be entered in the contest. Only unproduced works may be entered in the Dulang Pampelikula category. A work which has been awarded a prize in another contest before 12:00 m.n. of 31 May 2019 is not qualified for the awards.
All submissions must be printed copies. The Carlos Palanca Foundation will NOT accept online or email submissions for all categories.
Established in 1950, the Carlos Palanca Awards for Literature honors the legacy of businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr. It aims to develop and nurture Philippine literature by providing incentives for writers to craft their most outstanding literary work and to be a treasury of the Philippines’ literary gems and assist in its eventual dissemination.
For official contest rules and forms, visit the Palanca Foundation office at Ground Floor, Greenbelt Excelsior Bldg., 105 C. Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City. Participants may also contact the CPMA office through email at cpmawards@gmail.com or at (632) 843-8277 for further inquiries and other concerns. Ask for Leslie B. Layoso or Susan Castillo.
About Palanca Awards
The Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (Palanca Awards) was established in 1950 to commemorate the memory of Don Carlos Palanca, Sr. through an endeavor that would promote education and culture in the country.
The Palanca Awards aims to develop Philippine Literature in the following manner:
By providing incentives for writers to craft their most outstanding literary works;
By being a treasury of the Philippine’s literary gems from our gifted writers; and
To assist in their eventual dissemination to our people, particularly students.