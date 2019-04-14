Camarines Norte celebrates 99th founding anniversary

DAET, Camarines Norte – The provincial government of Camarines Norte has lined up month long activities in line with its 99th Founding Anniversary and 15th Bantayog Festival with the theme “Nagkakaisang CamNorteño Tungo sa Bagong Siglo”.The celebration will be highlighted with the grand festival parade and street dancing competition dubbed as “Camarines Norte Festival of Festivals” on April 29.During the founding anniversary on April 15, there will be a Bantayog thanksgiving, commemorative program and floral offering at the First Bantayog of Rizal Monument in the world.Along with these are the Bantayog Awards “Parangal sa mga Natatanging CamNortenyo”, Fellowship Parade or baile sa calle, float parade and Parada ng Kabataan Kontra Droga.The Indie Film Making and Workshop along with the Bantayog Job Fair will be on April 11-12 while Tunog Kalye Tunog Pinoy Year will be from April 11 and Bantayog Cooking Showdone Year 2 on April 12.There will be a 1st Bantayog Happy Roadtrip Adventure Endurance and National Dart Tournament on April 13-14 while Bantayog Padyak Race and Little Miss Camarines Norte on April 13.The Agri-Tourism and Trade Fair will be April 16-30 while Person with Disabilities Got Talent and Ms. Teen Camarines Norte on April 16.Among other activities slated from April 19 – 24 are the Great Bantayog Sale, Surf Fest, Bantayog Music Festival, Color Fun Run, Kaogmahan sa Bagasbas, DLC Showdown, Bouquet and Flower Arrangement Competition, Bantayog Streetmoves:National Dance Battle and Modelo Bicolano Fashion Show.The Arte, Galaw at Sining: Galing ng CamNortenyo” along with Bb Camarines Norte, Bantayog Fun Bike, 1st Bantayog Angling Competition, Variety Show, Bantayog Bankathon, Beach Volleyball and Tsuper Sireyna will be on April 25-28.A Bantayog Star Millenium Variety Show will be on May 2 while the Bantayog sa Bayan ng Labo Variety Show on May 6 will culminate the month long celebration.Earlier from April 2-10, activities conducted were Rebisco Volleyball League, Bantayog Skate Fest, Bantayog Climb, Bantayog Tattoo Fest, Personality Development Training and Workshop, Bantayog Art Exhibit, Bantayog E-Sports, and Bantayog National Car and Motor Show. (By Rosalita B. Manlangit)