Bikoy’s claims are false; no narcopoliticians in Bicol—PNP Bicol Director

EscobalNAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— Philippine National Police Bicol Director BGen. Arnel Escobal confirmed that there are no narcopoliticians from Bicol in the list presented to them during their recent command conference in Davao City.This after videos circulated of a man who introduced himself as “Bikoy” accused several politicians and entrepreneurs from the region of being part of the drug syndicate.Escobal warned the public to be cautious against the spread of fake exposés and misinformation such as the Bikoy video, especially as it is campaign season.He added that it is possible that the videos were created to besmirch the reputation of politicians, even if they have zero basis.Among the politicians accused of being linked to the drug syndicate in Bicol are Camarines Norte Gov. Edgardo Tallado, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Gonzalez, former Camarines Sur Rep. Luis R. Villafuerte, Catanduanes Gov. Joseph Cua, Albay businessman Elizaldy Co, Sorsogon Senior Provincial Board Member Krunimar Escudero; Naga businessman Thomas Enrile; Victor Lorenzo Rosales, and businesswoman Tess Rañola.They are collectively called the Quadrangle Group, according to “Bikoy.”Meantime, in a news report, Carlo Librea, cluster general manager of Misibis Bay Resort said, “The room being questioned [in the Bikoy video] is being occupied by guests since 2017.”There is also no basement in any of the hotel’s buildings, contrary to Bikoy’s claim that one of the basements was a drug laboratory.“The management of Misibis Bay resort is coordinating with proper authorities to unmask and file appropriate and legal charges against the brains behind this fake and libelous video,” he added.Former Cong. Villafuerte, also interviewed by the media, said he will write the National Bureau of Investigation to dig deeper to discover who is responsible for the spread of the video so he or she may be brought before the bar of justice.He also vehemently denied the allegations in the Bikoy video and considered it as a smear campaign against him and other political leaders who are not aligned with the Liberal Party.Meantime, PCol Felix Servita, Naga City PNP Director, laughed off the allegations.He added that the Naga City police intelligence is very active in the campaign against drugs. In fact, two Nigerian nationals were arrested last week before they could even distribute P18-million worth of shabu.“All other agencies who are involved in the anti-drug campaign have no knowledge or information regarding Bikoy’s claims.”He stressed that the public must be vigilant and leave to the authorities the investigation regarding any illegal drug activity.