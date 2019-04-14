ARAM DAW NINDO? Tulong Hinulid in Camarines Sur









The images have different expressions of pain on their faces.



Every Maundy Thursday, the Tulong Hinulid are bathed in a ritual that has become a yearly tradition of devotees from neighboring towns.





It is also said that cotton touched to the bodies of the Tulong Hinulid has miraculous properties that can treat various ailments. (via Province of Cam Sur)

Did you know that there are three images of the dead Christ known as the “Tulong Hinulid” housed in a small chapel at Brgy. Cagbunga, Gainza, Camarines Sur?According to stories, the Tulong Hinulid were discovered at the same spot along a river during different periods of flooding in the municipality of Gainza.