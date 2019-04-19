Home Arts and Culture Calabanga Camarines Sur Photos Amang Hinulid in Calabanga, Camarines Sur

Amang Hinulid in Calabanga, Camarines Sur

Read

The image of Amang Hinulid ("Christ laid out in death") in Calabanga, Camarines is visited by throngs of devotees from Naga City and neighboring towns during the Holy Week. (Photo from Naga City Police Office)
Tags :

Trending

Powered by Blogger.