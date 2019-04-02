2 Nigerian nationals arrested for shabu in Naga City
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Two Nigerial nationals were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations here over the weekend.
Mbaneto Sopuluchukwu, also known as Hermann Kurt Philip, 22 years old, single, with residence at Acacia Estage, Manila was arrested at Evangelista St., Barangay Dinaga on April 20.
With him was Judith Balaquiao-Camacho, 46 years old, married, and a resident of San Jose, Bombon, Camarines Sur, who was also arrested in the operation.
Police reports also say Camacho was one of the suppliers of shabu in the province.
The Naga City Police Office said their poseur-buyer was able to purchase from Sopuluchukwu and Balaquiao-Camacho shabu amounting to P100,000.00.
Apart from this, were also found in possession of shabu worth P680,000.00.
Meantime, in a succeeding operation on April 21, Azubuike Obiaghanwa Onwigbolu, 32 years old, residing in Angeles City, was also arrested at Zone 3, Triangulo, this city.
Two hundred grams of shabu were purchased by the poseur-buyer while an additional P1,360,000.00 worth of shabu was recovered from him.
