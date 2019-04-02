2 Nigerian nationals arrested for shabu in Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Two Nigerial nationals were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations here over the weekend.



Mbaneto Sopuluchukwu, also known as Hermann Kurt Philip, 22 years old, single, with residence at Acacia Estage, Manila was arrested at Evangelista St., Barangay Dinaga on April 20.



With him was Judith Balaquiao-Camacho, 46 years old, married, and a resident of San Jose, Bombon, Camarines Sur, who was also arrested in the operation.



