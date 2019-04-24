118 hired on-the-spot at Cam.Norte’s Bantayog Fest Job Fair 2019

Regional Director Atty. Alvin M. Villamor commended the high percentage of HOTS in the said job fair. He highlighted the role of the various industries and sectors in creating job opportunities and fueling economic growth.



He also urged the new graduates and other job seekers to avail of this kind of opportunity to land a decent job.



Villamor added that employment facilitation and job creations are keys to accelerate delivery on the agenda of inclusive growth, peace and development towards realizing the aspirations of all Filipinos.



Said Job fair was conducted by the Department of Labor and Employment PFO Camarines Norte headed by Jane L. Rolda in partnership with Provincial Government PESO Manager, Nida Tosoc. (With reports from Dole Cam. Norte Renalyn Alano)

