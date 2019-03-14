SSS extends payment deadline for Jan-June 2019 contributions

The Social Security System (SSS) has extended the payment deadline for contributions payment for employers and individual members for the period of January to June 2019.
The new payment schedule allows regular employers (ERs) and household employers (HRs) who are paying contributions monthly, can pay their obligations until the end of the following month. For example, the deadline for payment of contributions for March 2019 will be on April 30, 2019.
Further, HRs can now pay contributions on a quarterly basis. They can pay any or all of the months of a calendar quarter. The calendar quarters are January to March, April to June, July to September, and October to December. The payment deadline for HRs will be until the end of the month following the applicable calendar quarter. For example, the deadline for payment of contributions for the first quarter of the year (January to March) will be on April 30.
The contribution payment deadline for self-employed, voluntary and non-working spouse (SE/VM/NWS) members was also revised under the new guidelines. Contribution payments from January to June 2019 can be paid until July 31, whether they are paying on a monthly, quarterly or semi-annual basis.
On the other hand, the contribution payment schedule for OFW members will remain the same. They can pay their contributions for the months of January to December of a given year within the same year while, contributions for the months of October to December of a given year can be paid until the 31st of January of the succeeding year. For example, the deadline for payment of contributions for January 2019 is until December 31, 2019 while the deadline for payment for October 2019 will be on January 31, 2020. (SSS)