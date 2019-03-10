SSS: 75% compliance rate in regional campaigns vs delinquent employers

QUEZON CITY -- The state-run Social Security System (SSS) recorded more than 75 percent compliance rate from 115 delinquent employers a as result of the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) Campaign in the regions in 2018.
SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said that 87 out of 115 pre-identified delinquent employers subjected to RACE Campaign have fulfilled their statutory obligations under the Social Security Act of 1997 on the back of an intensified collection and awareness campaign of the pension fund.
“The number may seem small, but the impact of this campaign is directly linked to a 13.9 percent increase in collection of members' contributions from P159 billion in 2017 to P180 billion as of December 2018. After visiting 10 cities nationwide, we are glad that the RACE Campaign has fulfilled its purpose of raising our employer’s awareness on their responsibilities as business owners. Likewise, employees learned how to assert their right to social security after having conversations with them during the operations,” Dooc said.
The RACE Campaign was first launched in 2017 wherein SSS visited Greenhills, San Juan, and Cubao, Quezon City. A year after, the campaign was brought to the regional level, particularly in the provinces of Batangas, Pangasinan, Palawan, and the cities of Davao, General Santos, Bacolod, Pagadian, Laoag, Naga and Butuan.
During the operations, 72 out of 90 employers immediately complied after show cause orders were posted in their business establishments due to non-registration of business to SSS, non-reporting of employees, non-production of employee records, and non-remittance of SSS contributions. As of December 2018, the SSS collected P2.31 million from 45 employers who were inspected during the RACE operations.
Prior to the conduct of RACE Campaign in Dagupan, Puerto Princesa, General Santos, and Pagadian City, 13 employers had already settled their outstanding obligations resulting to an additional collection worth P2.35 million.
“Instead of being reprimanded on the spot by receiving show cause orders, these employers visited the nearest SSS branches one day before the operation to settle their obligations. We appreciate their gesture and we hope that all employers will remain consistent in fulfilling their obligations not only to SSS but also to their employees,” added Dooc.
SSS also recorded an increase in employer registration in areas where the RACE Campaign was conducted.
“In Puerto Princesa, we recorded a double-digit increase in employer registration from 8,039 registered employers in 2017 to 8,966 in 2018. Likewise, employee registration also increased in Butuan with more than 6,000 registered employers or 8.40 percent increase, in Laoag with more 5,500 employers or 8.79 percent increase, in Lipa with over 7,000 employers or 6.22 percent increase, and in Dagupan with more than 10,000 employers or 6.10 percent increase,” Dooc explained.
“As we recognize the impact of RACE Campaign in employers’ compliance, SSS will continue to conduct this activity in the National Capital Region and other provinces nationwide. So, I would like to call on our delinquent employers to please settle their statutory obligations to SSS before we personally visit their establishments,” Dooc concluded.
He added that those who failed to comply with the show cause orders were referred to the Legal Office of SSS for filing of case due to violation of the SS Law.
Aside from conducting the RACE Campaign, the SSS is also implementing its own version of Oplan Tokhang by serving warrants of arrest to erring employers who are either, convicted for violation of the SS Law or has not appeared before the courts for their arraignment. (SSS)