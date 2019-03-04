Rebel killed in Masbate clash

LEGAZPI CITY -- A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed on Sunday in a clash with members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) mobile force group in a remote village in Basud town in Camarines Norte, police said.
Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP Bicol spokesperson, said while on internal security operation at around 6 a.m. Sunday, police personnel engaged a 15-man NPA group at Purok 1 Barangay Tuaca.
A five-minute firefight ensued that led to the killing of an NPA rebel whose identity is still unknown.
Recovered from the scene include a .45-caliber pistol, carbine rifle, and a hand grenade.
Policemen are still tracking down the rebel group that fled to the neighboring village of the town. (PNA)