Rebel killed in Masbate clash

LEGAZPI CITY -- A suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed on Sunday in a clash with members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) mobile force group in a remote village in Basud town in Camarines Norte, police said.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP Bicol spokesperson, said while on internal security operation at around 6 a.m. Sunday, police personnel engaged a 15-man NPA group at Purok 1 Barangay Tuaca.

A five-minute firefight ensued that led to the killing of an NPA rebel whose identity is still unknown.

Recovered from the scene include a .45-caliber pistol, carbine rifle, and a hand grenade.

Policemen are still tracking down the rebel group that fled to the neighboring village of the town. (PNA)
