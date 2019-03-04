Public warned vs. 'fixers' of PhilHealth IDs, records

MANILA -- The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Saturday warned the public against individuals offering assistance to present and prospective members to secure identification (ID) cards and member data records (MDR) for a fee.
In a statement, PhilHealth said these people use social media platforms to market their modus operandi, targeting unsuspecting members who pay fees and issue authorizations to facilitate the processing and shipping of their IDs and MDRs.
"Such act is considered 'fixing' and strictly prohibited under the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007. We reiterate that we do not charge any fees for the printing and issuance of PhilHealth ID cards and MDRs," the statement read.
PhilHealth advised concerned members to proceed to the nearest PhilHealth regional office, local Health insurance office or PhilHealth Express in their localities, and to transact with the agency's frontline personnel.
It also urged the public to report any incidence of 'fixing' to them. (PNA)