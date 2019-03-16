PUBLIC SERVICE | How to apply for a PWD ID

Any bonafide person with permanent disability can apply for the issuance of the PWD-IDC. His/her caregiver can assist in the application process. Procedures for the issuance of the ID Cards are as follows:
A. Completion of the Requirements. Complete and/or make available the following requirements:
1. Two “1×1” recent ID pictures with the names, and signatures or thumb marks at the back of the picture.
2. One (1) Valid ID
3. Document to confirm the medical or disability condition (See Section IV, D for the required document).
B. Obtaining and Filling up of the PWD Registration Form. Obtain and fill up the PWD-RF using any of the following means:
1. Accomplishing the PWD-RF manually:
a. Obtain the form from any of the PWD Registration Centers.
b. Fill up accurately and completely the form.
c. Affix one (1) ID picture on the accomplished form, and staple the other ID picture with the PWD-RF.
d. Attach copy of the document to confirm the medical or disability condition with the PWD-RF.
2. Accomplishing the PWD-RF using the Online Registration System:
a. Log in to the DOH-PPWDRS and access the online registration.
b. Enter accurately and completely the required PWD registration data.
c. Print the accomplished form.
d. Affix one (1) ID picture on the accomplished form, and staple the other ID picture with the PWD-RF.
e. Attach copy of the document to confirm the medical or disability condition with the PWD-RF.
C. Submission of the Accomplished PWD-RF and Issuance of the PWD-IDC. Submit to the City or Municipal Mayor, or Barangay Captain the accomplished PWD-RF with the attached requirements.