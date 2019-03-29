Home Nation Public Service PUBLIC SERVICE | How to apply for a police clearance

Friday, March 29, 2019
Some employers require a police clearance in the process of hiring new employees. The same is also a requirement for securing a passport and other government IDs.

To apply for a police clearance, one needs to prepare the following documentary requirements:
  • Community tax certificate (sedula)
  • Barangay clearance
  • Two pieces 2 x 2 ID picture
The procedure for applying for a police clearance is as follows:

  • Fill out a request form from the Duty Desk Officer.
  • Submit the form with the required documents to the Desk Officer for verification.
  • Pay the Police Clearance Fee (determined by the LGU where the police office is located) at the treasurer’s office.
  • Submit the official receipt to the Clearance Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO).
  • Place your thumb mark on the space provided for.
  • Claim the clearance.
