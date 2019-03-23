PUBLIC SERVICE | How to apply for a police clearance
Some employers require a police clearance in the process of hiring new employees. The same is also a requirement for securing a passport and other government IDs.
To apply for a police clearance, one needs to prepare the following documentary requirements:
- Community tax certificate (sedula)
- Barangay clearance
- Two pieces 2 x 2 ID picture
The procedure for applying for a police clearance is as follows:
- Fill out a request form from the Duty Desk Officer.
- Submit the form with the required documents to the Desk Officer for verification.
- Pay the Police Clearance Fee (determined by the LGU where the police office is located) at the treasurer’s office.
- Submit the official receipt to the Clearance Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO).
- Place your thumb mark on the space provided for.
- Claim the clearance.