PSA integrates civil registration with nat'l ID system

LEGAZPI CITY—The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has integrated civil registration with the national identification (ID) system and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations’ development agenda.
“We want everybody to be counted, registered and be responsive because the vital statistics generated out of civil registry documents are very important,” PSA Regional Director Cynthia Perdiz said.
Perdiz said vital statistics consist of the records on live births, deaths, fetal deaths, marriages and divorces through the civil registration—an administrative system to record vital events occur in their populations.
Local Civil Registry Office workers try their luck in the “Civil Registration Quiz” in Legazpi City, February 18, 2019. The test sought to enhance their knowledge on different laws affecting civil registration.
“Through these statistics, we know the infant mortality rate, maternal mortality rate and the number of population. Even without a census, we can project the population because we have the data,” she said.
The monitoring of vital statistics affecting SDGs, particularly No. 3, which is health and well-being, is a priority of PSA and is accomplished in partnership with the Department of Health.
SDG No. 3 ensures healthy lives and promotes well-being at all ages by reducing the child and maternal mortality. It also seeks to achieve the target of less than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.
Another PSA priority is the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act, which was signed on August 6, 2018 by President Duterte to provide a central identification platform to the government.
“Civil Registration is very important especially in the implementation of National ID System because the basic requirement for it is the birth certificate,” Perdiz said.
PSA Bicol Director Cynthia Perdiz (second from left) congratulates the winners in the "Civil Registration Quiz." The test sought to enhance the knowledge of civil registry office workers on laws affecting civil registration. (Casandra E. Balala)
PhilSys ID will serve as the official government-issued identification document in all public and private transactions for lesser requirement demands and easy verification processes, she said.
Apart from SDG and natonal ID system, the other users of PSA statistical data are the planners, policy makers, program managers and researchers in monitoring, evaluation and development of socio-economic programs, Perdiz added. (PIA-5)