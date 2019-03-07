Piñol eyes bigger budget for grains dryers

Piñol
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Department of Agriculture (DA) Sec. Manny Piñol announced on social media today that the DA will propose a bigger budget for the establishment of grains dryers in rice and corn production areas in the country.
“Ideally, each grains producing community should have a network of irrigation roads paved with concrete to serve as solar dryers during harvest time and a common grains drying service facility,” Piñol posted on Facebook.
The program is expected to go full swing by next year, he added.
Drying of palay and other farm produce along public highways, bridges, wharfs, or trails is banned under Section 23 of Presidential Decree No. 17, as amended.
In 2013, Department of Public Works and Highways Sec. Rogelio Singson reiterated this order, saying that its intention is to safeguard motorists from any untoward incidents.
Despite the ban, many national highways in the Bicol region such as in the Libmanan-Cabusao area in Camarines Sur, and Libon, Albay, are still used as solar dryers, contributing to a traffic accidents.
Said areas are noted large producers of rice.