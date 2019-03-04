PHOTOS | Legazpi City Terminal's new look

Monday, March 4, 2019

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal gave netizens a glimpse of the new look of the Legazpi City Terminal.

On Facebook, the local chief executive said the terminal has an X-ray machine for baggage, makes use of a centralized e-ticket, and has an airport-type depature area.

It also has a pasalubong center, and is fully-airconditioned, including its restrooms.

"The safety of passengers is our utmost concern," he noted. "[This] will be the pride of Legazpeños."






