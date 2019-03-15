Friday, March 15, 2019

Home » , » PHOTO | Nagueño student commended

PHOTO | Nagueño student commended



The City Government of Naga congratulated and commended Kenji Cuadro Tate (second from left), a senior high school student of the Naga City Science High School, for being awarded champion in the DepEd 2019 National Festival of Talents Population Debates held on January 30, 2019 in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.
Share:

FOR SALE

FOR SALE
Mixed Media Painting | Title: Ano daw idtong sa gogon? Size: 12 x 16 inches, including frame Medium: Mixed media (watercolor, acrylic, ink, oil pastel, glitter) Year: 2019 | Contact: 09759398606

Featured Post

Mayor Bongat wants ban on smartphone, electronic gadget use during class hours

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Mayor John Bongat is urging the ban or prohibition of the use of electronic gadgets such as cellular and sm...

 