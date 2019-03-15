The City Government of Naga congratulated and commended Kenji Cuadro Tate (second from left), a senior high school student of the Naga City Science High School, for being awarded champion in the DepEd 2019 National Festival of Talents Population Debates held on January 30, 2019 in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.
Friday, March 15, 2019
PHOTO | Nagueño student commended
The City Government of Naga congratulated and commended Kenji Cuadro Tate (second from left), a senior high school student of the Naga City Science High School, for being awarded champion in the DepEd 2019 National Festival of Talents Population Debates held on January 30, 2019 in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.