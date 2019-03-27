P1.8-M shabu seized from Alegre-Lizano drug suspects in Naga City









NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Six persons, including a 14-year-old minor, were arrested by police operatives and PDEA agents in a buy-bust operation at 1 pm at Barangay San Felipe, here, resulting to the confiscation of at least P1.8-million worth of shabu.

SPO2 Tobias Bongon, Spokesperson of the Naga City Police Office, told the Bicol Standard that the suspects involved in this case are related to those who were previously arrested in the same area earlier this year.He identified the arrested persons as: Arlene Alegre y Trampe, 27, married; Jose Alegre y Mendez, 36, single; Carlo Alegre y Mendez, 33, married; Fortunato Lizano y Impelis, 54, married; Salve Aquino y Alegre, 46; and one minor.All of the suspects are residents of Zone 3, San Miguel St., San Felipe.Bongon narrated that the authorities were able to purchase from the suspects 50 grams of shabu worth P100,000.00 using boodle money.Further, they confiscated during the search a total of 14 plastic sachets of shabu.It will be recalled that earlier this year, Barangay Tanod Roel Lizano y San Joaquin of the same address was also arrested for possession of P1,122,000.00 worth of shabu.His son, Jude Lizano y Alegre, was also arrested at Barangay Calauag, this city, with P4.7 million worth of shabu last January.Interviewed by the media, Jude Lizano y Alegre, revealed that the drugs are delivered to him in Naga City, and later distributed the same to the different parts of the region.