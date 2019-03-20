Nutrition evaluation tool launched in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA) – The National Nutrition Council in Bicol (NNC-5) recently rolled out the new nutrition evaluation tool to members of the Regional Nutrition Evaluation Team and Nutrition Action Officers (NAOs) in Legazpi City.Arlene Reario, nutrition program coordinator of NNC-5, said the Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Level Plan Implementation Protocol (MELLPI Pro) was an instrument to assess and further improve the performance of nutrition workers and local government units (LGUs).“The MELLPI Pro is now anchored on the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2017-2022. It is easy to use and automatically provides the result of the evaluation,” Reario added.The updated tool of NNC was designed to evaluate and assess the nutrition implementation programs of LGUs and assess the performance of local nutrition workers including NAOs and District/City Nutrition Program Coordinators and Barangay Nutrition Scholars.Marilyn C. Valeza, nutrition officer of NNC-5, said the tool was more objective in reviewing evidences based on rubrics presented in a spider web diagram.Valeza explained that the MELLPI Pro was a “promotive outcome-based evaluation tool” that measures the promotion and observance of existing laws, rules and guidelines of the nutrition program.After applying the tool in a workshop, notable participants threw open their doors to MELLPI Pro.Provincial Nutrition Action Officer for Sorsogon Myra Relativo, for one. Relativo warmly welcomed MELLPI Pro, saying “the tool is very user-friendly, systematic and objective.”“MELLPI Pro is more improved in objectivity and it is now consistent with the PPAN 2017-2022,” Relativo added.“The tool actually digs down to how the LGUs did their job and their contribution and augmentation to the nutrition program,” Dr. Rita Mae Ang-Bon of the Department of Health in Bicol said. “It does not only focus on the inputs and outputs in implementing nutrition programs but also the nutrition outcomes and security in the area.”The MELLPI Pro replaces the old MELLPI tool, which was used since 1980s, annually assesses the efficiency and effectiveness of LGUs in planning and implementing local nutrition programs. Yearly, the evaluation culminates with the recognition and awarding of LGUs and nutrition workers with exemplary performance. (PIA-5)