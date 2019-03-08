Number 1 suspect in illegal drug trade in Cam Sur killed

CALABANGA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- The person considered as Number 1 in the Provincial Drugs Target List was killed in a joint police operation held in his residence at Manguiring, this town, Thursday morning.
Anthony Villanueva y Coling was declared dead on arrival at Bicol Medical Center in Naga City following the armed confrontation while the Search Warrants for Illegal Drugs and Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition were served against him.
In the same operation, the police recovered from Villanueva a large sachet of suspected shabu with estimated market value of P30,000.00; a caliber .45 Norinco pistol; and a Magnum .357 revolver.
The police revealed that Villanueva has long been the subject of surveillance.
They are still presently verifying the areas where he actively operated in the sale of illegal drugs.
Meantime, PO3 Jose Nepthali B. Polidario was hit by a stray bullet in his right foot in the same operation.
Polidario was rushed to Mother Seton Hospital for medical treatment.