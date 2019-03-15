No ongoing voter registration activities: Comelec

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday advised the public that it is no longer holding voter registration activities for now.
“Comelec registration ended as early as last year. There is no ongoing registration of any kind. We don’t have an ongoing biometrics registration now,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in an interview.
“So if there are those in your barangay inviting you to have your biometrics taken so you can vote on Election Day, that is not true,” he added.
The last time the Comelec conducted voter registration was from July 2 to September 29, 2018.
Jimenez explained that only the Election Day Computerized Voters' List (EDCVL) being held by the Board of Election Inspectors (BEI) is the legitimate list.
He noted that the public should not believe the list being claimed by some people or their barangay as the EDCVL is the only true list they should look at.
“But the list from the barangays are not the basis if you can vote or not. The list we are using is the one held by the Board of Election Inspectors (BEI),” Jimenez said.
He added that the use of the “fake” voters list is to prevent people from voting.
“Its purpose is actually to defeat your right to vote by preventing you from voting, by telling you that you are not a voter,” the Comelec official said. (PNA)