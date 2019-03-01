NHA, LGU Virac ink P114.6-M housing project

Laynes
VIRAC, Catanduanes--The local government unit of Virac, through its local chief executive Mayor Samuel V. Laynes, entered into a memorandum of agreement this week for the Php114.6 Million worth of project to be funded by the National Housing Authority (NHA) purposely to repair and rehabilitate the Virac Resettlement Project located at barangay Sto. Domingo in the municipality.
Mayor Laynes signed the agreement in behalf of the local government with the NHA, represented by General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr.
It will be recalled that the turn-over of the original housing project was stalled wayback in 2006 after the project was rendered in need of repair and rehabilitation after it was hit by series of super typhoon.
When typhoon Nina devastated Bicol in December of 2016, Catanduanes was again among those hardest hit and was included among the priority for reconstruction and recovery by the Nationa Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) – Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) field mission.
Under the agreement, the project will cover the repair and rehabilitation of the Virac Resettlement Project that will include mobilization/demobilization, land development and housing construction of 340 housing units in the 4.2521 hectares lot owned by the municipal government in the said barangay.
Families affected by typhoon Nina will be the primary beneficiary of this project as well as families that were noted to be residing in danger areas, those affected by government infrastructure projects of the national/local government and other urban poor families who will qualify for relocation and resettlement assistance under RA 7279.
Housing project is among the 10-point agenda of Mayor Laynes wherein the rehabilitation of the Sto. Domingo Housing Project was among the projects presented by the local chief executive during his 100 days report last November 2016. (PIO-Virac)