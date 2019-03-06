Naga City barangay councilor critical following ambush

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A barangay kagawad of Tinago, this city, is in critical condition following an ambush Monday night in Makati City by motorcycle-riding gunmen.
Fortune Isaac Imperial suffered several gunshot wounds at around 11 p.m. on March 4 while he was on board a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 along Finlandia Street, Barangay San Isidro, Makati City, the police report said.
Imperial, according to his friend Crayon Ong, was seated beside the driver when the incident occurred.
He was rushed to St. Clare's Medical Center in Makati City, where he is being treated.
Imperial was earlier charged for selling and illegal possession of illegal drugs, but the same was dismissed in December 2018 by the court.