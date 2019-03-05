Member of Camacho gunrunning group arrested in Naga City

Stock photo from Pixabay
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—A new criminal group operating in Naga City and nearby towns has been identified by the Naga City Police Office and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).
Police reports say the Camacho Group is involved in gunrunning activities.
In an intensified campaign against loose firearms and illegal drugs, Dario Galon y Velasco, an alleged member of said criminal group, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. at Barangay Del Rosario here earlier today as part of Oplan Paglalansag Omega.
Velasco, also known as “Kalbo”, 44 years old and a tricycle driver, was arrested for possession of a caliber .38 revolver with TM 38 Smith and Wesson, a 500 peso bill with serial no QB388139 marked money, and 5 thousand pesos boodle money.
He will be charged for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition).
Another member of said syndicate, known as Junior Altis, eluded arrest, reports say.
At press time, the police are still conducting an in-depth investigation to identify the other gang members.
